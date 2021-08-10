Apple's new iPhones may have cinematic video portrait mode

The upcoming Apple flagship iPhones, will reportedly have a cinematic video feature that will be able to automatically blur the backgrounds of footage as part of a new video portrait mode.

According to The Verge, the 'cinematic video' feature is said to be one of the three major new camera features coming to this year's iPhone series which will likely be called 'iPhone 13'.The other two camera features are supported for 'ProRes' video recording, and new editing options for pictures.

The upcoming iPhones might have larger apertures in their ultra-wide cameras for better low-light photography.

'ProRes' video recording feature will be helpful for video editors, as it will provide them more control over footage once it's already been shot.

The feature will reportedly have 'ProRAW' support, which allows more flexibility while editing photos.

As per The Verge, this year's iPhones flagship will have a new filter-style editing feature, which will let its users choose a style to apply to their pictures.

The new feature will apply changes to specific elements within photos, rather than uniformly across the whole shot, reported The Verge.

Going by the speculations, the new phones could have faster refresh rates, Pro models could have 120Hz LTPO displays. All iPhone 13 models could have smaller display notches, as well as the traditional boost to processing power with a new A15 chip.

However, The Verge reported that this year's updates will be "modest," and "there will be the same variety of models and screen sizes as what we saw last year."

The reports did not disclose when the new iPhones might be announced, but as per the company's records, it tends to announce its flagship phones in September each year (the exception was last year when they were announced in October due to the pandemic).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor