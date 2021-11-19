B'desh-based group targeting Twitter accounts of BTS fans

New Delhi/Dhaka, Nov 19 A so-called copyright group based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, is attacking Twitter accounts of fans of South Korean K-pop sensation BTS with copyright trolls and takedown notices, saying it will "destroy the toxic fanbase".

The group called 'Team Copyright' says on its Facebook page that its members are responsible for various copyright takedowns on BTS fans.

"It (the Facebook page) is also full of threatening and discriminatory posts. The group claims it will destroy the toxic fanbase and criticises BTS for promotion of atheism and homosexuality," reports The Verge.

In the past several days, several prominent BTS fan Twitter accounts have been attacked, and disappeared after receiving fake Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notices allegedly by the group.

"The owner of a fan account with over 233,000 followers, which posts videos, photos, and memes related to the South Korean band, claims that their original header and profile picture, as well as multiple tweets including their own screenshots and memes, have been taken down by the trolls over the past few weeks," the report mentioned.

Both Twitter and Facebook were yet to comment on the reports.

The profile pictures and headers of @bts_worldwide, @charts_k, @btsvotingorg, @bts_trans and @taehyungpics faced the copyright notices from the Dhaka-based group.

South Korean pop band BTS are now officially members of the Guinness World Records 'Hall of Fame' after breaking 23 records in 2021.

"Despite their young age, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have left a mark in the present cultural landscape, breaking free from the limitations of their home market and of a language Korean that remains widely unknown to the international public," Guinness wrote in an article in September.

BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor