Capture Diwali moments with improved camera, more battery on iPhone 13

New Delhi, Oct 1 If you are using an iPhone 12, the new iPhone 13 will impress you on two distinctive fronts enhanced battery life and an improved camera. These two features are part and parcel of our daily lives, and come on top of other stellar hardware offerings on the new iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 introduces major innovations in technology, including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone, a powerhouse chip, and an impressive leap in battery life.

Featuring a sleek and durable design and the most-talked-about Cinematic mode feature, the device with iOS 15 comes with a big jump in battery life to ensure you can depend on the iPhone when you need it.

Let us see if the new 6.1-inch iPhone 13

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor