Centre soon to ban VPN service in India?

The Standing Committee of Parliament has recommended the Centre to discontinue the VPN (virtual private network) service as it might lead to an increase in cybercrime.

Reports say that the cyber criminals hide online with the help of VPN that makes it even more difficult to trace their location.

Considering this the parliamentary committee has suggested that a mechanism to completely ban VPN (virtual private network) service should be adopted with the help of international agencies. The central government will soon take a decision in this regard.

What exactly is VPN?

A virtual private network extends a private network across a public network and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network.

The disadvantage of this service are:



You do not come with your own IP address, but enter the network through a VPN server. This makes it even more difficult to trace your location and you can change the location.

What Will Be The Effect Of Banning?

The coronavirus pandemic has led to closing of companies and employees opting to work from home. Many businesses have opted to work from home. Employees are sitting at home and working with VPN server of the company. This service has made their work very easy. Since the start of the pandemic the use of the VPN service has increased significantly. There was a 600% increase in the first half of 2021.

Big companies with the help VPN service share their sensitive data with their employees. VPN service has helped companies a lot during covid pandemic. But through this service, cybercrimes might also increase but criminals might also carry out illegal activities. Due to this service cases of hacking and cybercrime have also come to light. Now if the VPN service is banned, then it can curb cybercrime, as well as companies, can suffer.

