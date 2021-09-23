CERT warns android phone users to beware of banking scam app

Once again, there is a big threat for Android users. According to Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Drinik malware has started targeting Indian users. It has started infiltrating mobile by spreading in the disguise of Income Tax refund. It is a banking trojan that is phishing mobile screens and passing user information to hackers.

Links like phishing websites (Income Tax Department, Government of India) are sent to mobile users via SMS. There they have to fill in their information. You are asked to download and install an APK file. This is done to complete your verification process. This malware app looks similar to the Income Tax Department app.

The user is asked for permissions while the malware is being installed. A form then opens and you are asked to fill in the information. Drinik steals information like user name, PAN, Aadhaar number, address, date of birth, mobile number, email etc. Also, account number, IFSC code, debit-credit card number etc. are stolen.

You are asked to pay a certain amount to the Income Tax Department. There is an error while transferring this amount. This error occurs when the hacker starts working. Malware takes over your calls, SMS, etc. and takes down your account. So beware of such links. If such a message is received, it should be deleted immediately. Don't click on that link.