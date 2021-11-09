Clubhouse rolls out Replay to let users record live rooms

New Delhi, Nov 9 Popular audio chat app Clubhouse on Tuesday said that it is rolling out a new feature Replay where users can choose to record the audio chat and then save it to a club or profile.

The new feature will be available on both iOS and Android platforms.

"Replays are an optional feature that creators can choose to toggle on or off for any public room. When Replays are enabled, anyone on Clubhouse can replay the entire experience whenever they like," the company said in a blogpost

"They will get to see the same elements of a live room like Leave Quietly and watch the dynamic of the stage and audience shift and evolve throughout the discussion, including PTRs, mic taps, and all the special moments that only happen here," it added.

With Replays, Pinned Links remain fully interactive, so they update throughout the course of the room, allowing creators to share relevant content and realise value long after the room has ended.

The new feature also allows you to skip to the next speaker. This lets you tap through to your favourite people and focus the room on the parts that matter most to you. You can also pause, play, scrub, clip and listen at 1.5x or 2x.

Room creators will have the ability to download the audio so they can edit it and use it wherever they want as a podcast, a clip on YouTube, an Instagram story, a TikTok video, an embed in their article or newsletter, or anywhere else.

The replay will also be discoverable within Clubhouse from club pages, speakers' profiles (unless they choose to hide it), search (starting next week) and more.

