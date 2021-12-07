Cyber Police in Kashmir recovers, returns smartphones worth lakhs

Srinagar, Dec 7 Jammu and Kashmir Police's Cyber Police, Kashmir Zone. has recovered missing mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees and handed them over to the rightful owners, officials said on Tuesday.

Cyber Police Kashmir said it was successful in tracing 53 such missing smart cell phones of various makes and models worth lakhs of rupees and these were accordingly handed over to the rightful owners on Tuesday at Cyber Police Station headquarters Srinagar.

"In order to extend the services to the general public and to redress their grievances, Cyber Police Kashmir is receiving applications/complaints from general public about missing cell phones. This is apart from various online frauds, scams and other cyber related crimes which are being reported in Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone on routine basis.

"A constant 24x7 effort is being made by Cyber Police Kashmir through special teams to investigate such crimes besides tracing missing mobile phones by using advanced technological and conventional methods. Cyber Police therefore remains on the forefront in helping the citizens in various technological challenges being faced by the citizens in their day to day life," it said.

Police further added that on the directions of IGP Kashmir Zone, various awareness campaigns and programmes have also been initiated by the Cyber Police Kashmir, wherein general public is made aware about various contemporary online frauds and scams.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor