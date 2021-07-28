Do you know how to enable WiFi Calling in your smartphone ?; Check out process

Currently most smartphones support WiFi calling. Some of you may have an idea of ​​what WiFi calling is. But some may not know the benefits of this facility. But if your smartphone has WiFi calling facility then you should definitely take advantage of it. This feature is available in most of the Android and iOS devices. Currently, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering WiFi calling in most parts of the country. This is an inbuilt feature in the smartphone and all you have to do is activate it.

iPhone users will first have to go to the phone's settings and then enable the WiFi calling option in the mobile network. After this WiFi calling will start in your mobile. Android phone users also need to enable WiFi calling by going to the Network option in their mobile settings.

Wi-Fi Calling is an integrated service that allows you to make or receive voice calls using the Internet in places like your home broadband, office broadband or public WiFi. While using this service, you can take advantage of calling facility even when you do not have network on your mobile.

How do you turn on settings?