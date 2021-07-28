Do you know how to enable WiFi Calling in your smartphone ?; Check out process
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 28, 2021 04:12 PM2021-07-28T16:12:19+5:302021-07-28T16:13:36+5:30
Currently most smartphones support WiFi calling. Some of you may have an idea of what WiFi calling is. But ...
Currently most smartphones support WiFi calling. Some of you may have an idea of what WiFi calling is. But some may not know the benefits of this facility. But if your smartphone has WiFi calling facility then you should definitely take advantage of it. This feature is available in most of the Android and iOS devices. Currently, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering WiFi calling in most parts of the country. This is an inbuilt feature in the smartphone and all you have to do is activate it.
iPhone users will first have to go to the phone's settings and then enable the WiFi calling option in the mobile network. After this WiFi calling will start in your mobile. Android phone users also need to enable WiFi calling by going to the Network option in their mobile settings.
Wi-Fi Calling is an integrated service that allows you to make or receive voice calls using the Internet in places like your home broadband, office broadband or public WiFi. While using this service, you can take advantage of calling facility even when you do not have network on your mobile.
How do you turn on settings?
- First you have to go to the settings of your smartphone. Then you have to click on the Wi-Fi and Internet option in that place.
- Then you have to go to SIM and network. Then you have to select where you need to enable this option in SIM card 1 or 2. This method can be used for Android smartphones.
- When it comes to iOS, go to your phone's settings. Then click on Mobile Data option.
- Then click on Primary Sim or eSim. Then enable the WiFi calling option at that location. You will need to visit your service provider's website to see if your mobile supports WiFi calling.