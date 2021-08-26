Edtech platform Camp K12 raises $12 mn

New Delhi, Aug 26 Ed-tech startup Camp K12 on Thursday said it has raised $12 million in a Series A round co-led by Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital.

The company said that over the next six months, it would add two new geographies and one new content category, and will deepen its reach in each existing geography via a group class format that has already accounts for more than 25 per cent of revenues in India.

The funds will be used the funds to hire leaders across functions, hyperscale operations and marketing, and to build a world-class engineering and product team, the company said in a statement.

"We have a bold roadmap for social multiplayer experiences for our kids, in class and outside of class, and we're excited for our users to start experiencing this product as early as next month," said Anshul Bhagi, Co-Founder, Camp K12

Camp K12 connects students in the 5-18 age group across the globe with inspiring teachers for live, interactive online courses across essential 21st century skill categories such as Coding and English.

Students learn one-on-one with private teachers, or in small groups with friends, in Camp K12's gamified online environments.

Outside of class, students continue to interact with classmates across Camp K12's ‘LinkedIn for Kids'-like community app featuring real-time multiplayer duels, self-paced quizzes, free workshops, and daily brain development.

The company said has seen explosive growth in two new geographies, one new subject category, and a new group-class format launched over the past 6 months.

Camp K12 said its US business has grown 2 times month-on-month over the past three months.

At the same time, it said, its Middle East business has grown 3 times month-on-month.

"We have seen Camp K12 successfully using technology to own quality and end-to-end experience, and to evolve a new pedagogy for online learning. Their investment in product R&D has also allowed them to nimbly expand into new categories and geographies and to rapidly scale small group classes as a format," said Mukul Arora, Partner, Elevation Capital.

