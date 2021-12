Engineers develop 'smart bikes' to improve safety, efficiency

A team of engineers at the Northern Arizona University has developed a smart bike that improves bike efficiency, safety and mobility to help promote cycling activities, as well as reduce emissions.

Associate professor Chun-Hsing Ho and associate professor Brendan Russo of NAU's Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and assistant professor Steven Gehrke of NAU's Department of Geography, Planning, and Recreation are developing an instrumented bike that improves bike efficiency, safety and mobility--all of which will help promote cycling activities, thereby reducing emissions.

The bike will be equipped with a sensor logger and a video device that will be linked to a mobile app and a cloud server/website to detect real-time quality of cycling infrastructure systems such as bike trails, sidewalks and pedestrian pathways. This information can be immediately shared with cyclists and municipal authorities who manage the cycling infrastructure so that cyclists will be aware of upcoming potential hazards and be able to adjust their cycling route accordingly and road managers will be able to effectively prioritize their maintenance needs.

Funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation University Transportation Center Pacific South Region managed by University of Southern California, the research team will hire a graduate student and one or two undergraduate students to facilitate the sensor assembling and bicycling both in the laboratory and the field.

"This technology presents an untapped potential to assess bike facility surface conditions," Ho said.

"With the continued growth in cycling activity and infrastructure throughout the country, the question of how to obtain real time information on cycling facilities that would help better maintain the quality of these facilities and provide safe environment for cyclists has become a concern among city, county and state engineers," Ho added.

The instrumented bike will be designed to travel along bike trails and other locations where cyclists ride but motor vehicles cannot access to collect vibration responses and record videos. All vibration and video data collected from cycling will be wirelessly transferred to the cloud server for computing using the algorithms developed in the project.

Any identified potential hazards (for example, severe potholes, bumps, cracks, etc.) will be georeferenced and displayed in both computers and smart mobile phones. By equipping bikes with sensors, existing trail geometric and surface conditions can be examined and quantified, and potential hazards on a bike route can be analyzed, identified and communicated to other riders.

As a civil engineer, Ho's research interests bring together emerging technologies using engineering principles, innovative construction materials, data analytics, computing algorithms, sensing and geographic information system (GIS) mapping to provide a variety of analysis methods that enable his research team to better assess the performance of civil infrastructure systems and built environments under the effect of extreme events. His goal is to promote the sustainability and longevity of the pavement systems to increase the life cycle of structures.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor