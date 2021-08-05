Facebook redesigns 'Settings' menu for easy access

San Francisco, Aug 5 Facebook on Thursday announced that it has redesigned its Settings page to make it easier for users to find and change privacy and other settings with simplified options.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to improve people's experience on Facebook, we have redesigned the Facebook Settings page to make our tools easier to find. We have streamlined the layout, while keeping all the previous settings," the company said in a blogpost.

"Whether it's managing the ads people see, adjusting sharing settings, or curating an audience for posts, people should not have to think too hard about where to start. That's why we have reduced the number of categories and renamed them to more closely match people's mental models, it added.

Settings are now grouped into six broad categories, each containing several related settings Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies.

The company also said that it has relocated several standalone settings so that they live alongside related settings. For example, the News Feed setting, which previously lived in a smaller category of its own, now lives under Preferences where it is grouped with similar settings.

"We have also made some improvements to the settings search function, making it easier to find the settings you need if you don't know the exact name or location of the setting you are looking for," the company said

The Facebook Settings redesign is rolling out for Android, iOS, mobile web and FB Lite.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor