First Tesla Cybertrucks will have 4 motors: Musk

San Francisco, Dec 4 Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company's first Cybertrucks will be a four-motor variant.

Musk took Twitter to talk about the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck.

"Initial production will be 4 motor variants, with independent, ultra-fast response torque control of each wheel," the CEO wrote while replying to a user.

"Will have both front and rear-wheel steer, so not just like a tank it can drive diagonally like a crab," he added.

Musk also mentioned that the product roadmap will be updated on the next earning call.

The tech billionaire recently confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck will have a yoke steering wheel. He also said that the electric pickup truck will be a "technology bandwagon".

The CEO mentioned that the Cybertruck will bring a lot of new technology.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck prototype in 2019, it featured a butterfly steering wheel, or what Tesla calls a "yoke" wheel.

The report said that it was not that big a deal since the vehicle was still only a prototype and production is still in the future.

