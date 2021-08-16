Flight data analysis, simulation tests to reveal cause of GSLV rocket's failure

Chennai, Aug 16 Analysis of flight data of the recently failed Indian rocket GSLV-F10 and simulation tests are to be done to arrive at the cause of failure. The failure analysis report detailing the cause of rocket's failure is expected to be completed by the end of this month, it is learnt.

Experts in rockets/propulsion from Indian Space Research Organisation

