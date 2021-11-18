Fortnite shuts down servers in China

Beijing, Nov 18 Epic Games recently announced that it would shut down 'Fortress Night', the Chinese version of the video game Fortnite, and now the developers officially declared that they are shutting down the game's servers.

Earlier this month, the company's official website in China stated that it is ending the "test" version of the game in the region this month.

Fortress Night was launched in 2018 through a partnership with publisher Tencent.

Currently, no exact reason has been given as to why Fortnite China is suddenly being shut down. Only a few months ago, the Chinese government introduced new laws that prevent under-18s from playing any more than three hours per weekend.

Online games will also be required to connect through an "anti-addiction" system run by the government under the new regulations users must use their real names and government-issued documentation for identification on the sites.

The companies also will not be allowed to provide services to users who haven't logged in with real-name registration, preventing them from simply remaining ignorant to their users' backgrounds.

