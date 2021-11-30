Galaxy S22, S22+ camera specs revealed ahead of launch

Seoul, Nov 30 Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in the first quarter of next year and now a new report has revealed the camera specifications of the upcoming phones.

According to tipster Ice Universe, both the Galaxy S22 as well as Galaxy S22+ will share identical camera hardware for both the front and back shooters, just like this year's S21 series, reports GizmoChina.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 10MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture with support for 3x optical zoom. The last is a 12MP ultrawide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ seem to retain the same 10MP selfie shooter found on their predecessors with a pixel size of 1.22Aum, and an aperture of f/2.2.

The display of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the top model of the rumoured upcoming flagship phone series will be the brightest one Samsung has ever made.

The current Galaxy S21 Ultra peaks at 1500 nits of peak brightness and one can expect the S22 Ultra to go beyond this mark.

The upcoming series will enter mass production next month.

The smartphones in the lineup will be available for purchase from January 2022 and all the models in the series are expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset.

Samsung is planning to take a different approach on the Galaxy S22/S22+ models that will arrive early next year.

