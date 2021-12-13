Galaxy S22 Ultra spotted on company's official website ahead of launch

Beijing, Dec 13 Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship S22 series soon and now the top-end model in the lineup the Galaxy S22 Ultra has reportedly been spotted on the South Korean giant's official website.

A Samsung smartphone with a model number SM-S908U has been spotted with a support page on the company's official website in China. The device hasn't been listed with its name and it just shows the model number, reports GizmoChina.

Samsung hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to reach 8 million and 11 million marks, respectively.

The upcoming Galaxy S22 series Indian variant will skip the next gen Exynos in favour of the Snapdragon SoC for the first time ever in the region, reports GizmoChina.

The South Korean tech giant usually ships its flagship devices in both a Snapdragon and its proprietary Exynos chip variant, the version launched in India has traditionally been the latter. This time, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 series is heading to India as well.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming series may feature a new 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom capabilities as opposed to a high-resolution sensor with poor optical zoom.

Samsung is planning to take a different approach on the Galaxy S22/S22+ models. The Galaxy S22 series smartphones will pack a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom rather than the hybrid zoom of the Galaxy S20/S21 era.

