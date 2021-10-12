Gmail Outage In India: Big News! Google's Gmail service down in India

Google's Gmail service, the world's most popular search engine, has reportedly gone down. In some parts of India, users are facing some technical difficulties in using Gmail. According to the information provided, users cannot send any mail from Gmail. In addition, there are complaints that mail is not being received in the inbox.

Gmail is the most widely used service in India. Gmail is used for everything from private to office work. Gmail outage has hit India hard.

According to the Down Detector website, about 68% of users have reported problems with Gmail usage. About 18% of users across the country have reported that Gmail has been down. 14% of users are having trouble logging in to Gmail. Many users in India are also reporting that Gmail has gone down on social media. Google, meanwhile, has not yet commented on Gmail's downfall.