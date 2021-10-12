Google forms cybersecurity action team, launches 'work safer' tool

New Delhi, Oct 12 Google on Tuesday announced the formation of a premier 'Cybersecurity Action Team' to support the security and digital transformation of governments, critical infrastructure, enterprises and small businesses, as nation-state hacking incidents grow.

The Google Cybersecurity Action Team has already formulated a security and resilience framework that delivers a roadmap for a comprehensive security management programme.

"While access to the latest, most advanced security technology is important, the expertise of what it will take to become resilient in the face of today's risk and threat environment is foundational," said Sunil Potti, VP/GM, Google Cloud Security, at the annual 'Google Cloud Next '21' conference.

Google recently announced a $10 billion investment to advance the security of governments around the world, and by extension, help enterprises and organisations to do the same.

The company also launched 'Work Safer', a feature designed to help organisations, their employees and partners collaborate and communicate securely and privately in today's hybrid work environment.

'Work Safer' provides companies with access to best-in-class security for email, meetings, messages, documents, and more. It uniquely brings together the cloud-native, zero-trust solutions of Google Workspace with BeyondCorp Enterprise for secure access with integrated threat and data protection.

"For customers who want secure devices, Work Safer includes Pixel phones managed with Android Enterprise, Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, and HP Chromebooks," said Phil Venables, VP/CISO, Google Cloud.

Google Workspace also introduced new security features during the Cloud event.

"Client-side encryption for Google Meet, in beta, gives customers direct control of encryption keys and the identity service used to access keys. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for Google Chat, in beta, helps prevent sensitive information from leaking outside of your organization," the company said.

