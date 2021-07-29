Google Maps gains Home Screen widgets on iPhone

San Francisco, July 29 Google has updated its Google Maps app for the iPhone to add support for widgets that can be added both to the Today View and the Home Screen.

There are two separate widget options.

The first allows users to check traffic conditions, store opening times, restaurant reviews and more for a given location, reports MacRumors.

The second one is designed to let users find places that are nearby like restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores.

The widget can be used to get quick access to home directions as well, and it has a search interface available for inputting directions right from the 'Home Screen'.

The Google Maps widget can be accessed using the "+" button either in the Today View or on the Home Screen after downloading the latest version of the app.

Recently, the company has expanded the number of cities where Maps offers information about public transport crowding and would provide transit crowdedness predictions for over 10,000 transit agencies in 100 countries around the world.

Google Maps will also provide more information about your past trips.

Available to all Android users, you can now use the Trips tab to transport yourself back in time, the company said earlier.

