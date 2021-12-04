Google Photos' Locked Folder feature rolling out to non-Pixel users

Google recently introduced 'Locked Folder' within the Google Photos app to Pixel devices. The feature is now rolling out to non-Google Pixel devices.

As per GSM Arena, Locked Folder is a secure on-device folder where you can store private pictures and videos and they won't be uploaded to Google Photos.

From here, you can only view whatever you stored, and you won't be allowed to share, screenshot, or screen record any of the content unless it's removed back out of the Locked Folder.

The feature is accessed by opening Google Photos and tapping on the 'Library' tab, then on 'Utilities' and scrolling down to 'Locked Folder'.

If you're on a non-Pixel Android phone, you might not see the option right away. Some users have reported a notification letting them know of the feature's arrival.

Even if you are on the latest version of the Google Photos app, it seems that the Locked Folder option will appear after a server-side update seeps through the Google Play Services Framework.

( With inputs from ANI )

