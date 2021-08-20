Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro may feature 33W fast charging support

With Google's Pixel 6 series launch fast approaching, more and more speculations and rumours are beginning to surface. The latest social media chatter is about the smartphones' fast charging details.

As per 91 Mobiles, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may come with 33W fast charging support. According to the outlet's tipster Yogesh Brar, sources has spotted Google using 33W charging bricks at the company's head offices.

These charging bricks are presumed to be for the Pixel 6 duo. Currently, the Pixel lineup only supports 18W maximum charging current.

Apart from the fast charging leaks, some new details regarding the company's foldable phone have also come out. Google's foldable device has been delayed but the tech giant may show a preview of the device during this year's upcoming Pixel 6 event.

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will arrive with an overhauled look, a new custom chipset called Tensor, a much-needed camera update, and the new devices will not include a charger in the box, reported GSM Arena.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will have an updated GN1 50MP sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Only the pro will have a third, dedicated telephoto camera with a 48MP sensor and 4X optical zoom. Further details about the new Pixel's cameras haven't been revealed yet.

Google is still about a couple of months from announcing the new Pixel devices. This week, Google announced the Pixel 5a. Unfortunately, the 5a will only be available in the US and Japan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor