Google Pixel Fold to have same 12.2MP main camera from Pixel 5: Report

San Francisco, Nov 7 US-based search engine giant Google is planning to launch its first foldable phone 'Pixel Fold' and now a new report has claimed that it will use the same 12.2MP main camera that's found on the Pixel 5.

According to an APK teardown performed by 9to5Google, Google's upcoming foldable Pixel smartphone will not pack the recently unveiled camera setup of the Pixel 6 series.

Another Sony IMX386 is also expected to be used on this device, expectedly for the ultrawide camera.

In addition to these two cameras, there is evidence of dual IMX355 sensors, which is the 8MP selfie camera.

The Pixel foldable phone from Google is expected to arrive in 2022. Google was expected to announce a foldable during its recent Pixel 6 launch event, but this did not happen.

The company recently announced Android 12L, a version of Android 12 optimised for tablets, foldables, and ChromeOS devices.

Google plans to release 12L early next year, "in time for the next wave of Android 12 tablets and foldable".

In addition to Android 12L, Google also announced new features in OS and Play for developers to better support these devices, reports TechCrunch.

These include updates to its Material Design guidance for large-screen devices, but also updates to Jetpack Compose to make it easier to build for these machines and to ensure that apps can more easily adapt to various screen orientations and sizes.

