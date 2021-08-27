Google releases YouTube Music Wear OS app for Samsung's new watches

New Delhi, Aug 27 Google has finally released the YouTube Music app for Wear OS and the new app only works on the Samsungs two new watches Galaxy Watch4 as well as Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

Available on the Play Store, the Wear OS version of YouTube Music offers up access to all of your playlists, mixes, and, of course, playback controls, reports 9to5Google.

The YouTube Music Wear OS app allows users to listen songs while the watch is connected to a Bluetooth device, download music directly to a smartwatch, and control playback.

To downloading the YouTube Music Wear OS app a use just need to open Google Play Store first on a watch and search for YouTube Music. Select the app so that the download begins. Once installation is done, one can log into an account and start listening.

One can only download songs while the smartwatch is plugged into a charger.

Currently, Google has not confirmed whether it plans to bring the app to older Wear OS smartwatches down the road or if the app will remain exclusive to smartwatches running Wear OS 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor