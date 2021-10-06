Google to turn on 2-factor authentication by default for 150mn users

San Francisco, Oct 6 Google has announced that it is planning to auto-enroll 150 million users into the company's "two-step verification" system by the end of this year.

With 2FA/2SV, when entering the password to open an app the user will receive a text message on his/her personal device with a unique one-time code to verify identity and open the app.

Google says that two-step verification is "one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorised access to accounts and networks."

The search engine giant originally introduced its effort to auto-enroll users into the two-factor authentication system back in May.

iOS device owners can use Chrome to autofill saved passwords in their other apps as well, and Google says they will soon be able to use Chrome's password generation tool for any iOS app.

"We also recognise that today's 2SV options aren't suitable for everyone, so we are working on technologies that provide a convenient, secure authentication experience and reduce the reliance on passwords in the long-term," the firm noted.

In addition, Google has also shared the details of its Inactive Account Manager, which aims to better protect digital accounts after people stop using them.

The Inactive Account Manager, available under My Account settings, allow users determine when an account should be considered inactive, whom to notify and what to share when an account is inactive.

