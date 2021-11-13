Google unlikely to release new Pixelbook in 2022

San Francisco, Nov 13 Tech giant Google is highly unlikely to launch a new version of the Pixelbook in 2022, a media report says.

A statement at a recent Qualcomm press event in London hints that there will not be an update to the original "premium" Pixelbook until 2023 at the earliest, reports 9To5Google.

"Next year (2022) there won't be anything coming. In future I don't know," said Chrys Tsolaki, Retail Manager for Chromebooks at Google, when asked about a potential 2022 Pixelbook release.

The original Pixelbook was launched in 2017 with high-end internals for a Chromebook but has since been discontinued through the Google Store.

While this is bad news, the introduction of the internally developed Google Tensor chip might provide some hope for a high-end all Google-powered Chromebook at some point down the line.

Chromebook sales have slowed after a boom in 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic forced an exponential rise in work-from-home and at-home learning.

This initial sales increase has since slowed, but a high-end Pixelbook in 2022 would have no doubt been a welcome option for those holding out with the original model.

While the Pixelbook Go includes an Intel i7 processor configuration, it includes a touchscreen but lacks the two-in-one form factor that was found on the 2017 version. The closest on the market right now is the Acer Chromebook Spin 713.

