Here are some new details regarding Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
By ANI | Published: November 13, 2021 02:51 PM2021-11-13T14:51:17+5:302021-11-13T15:00:03+5:30
The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is still a while away, but more and more rumours are surfacing each day. Well, there's now more to add to that excitement.
As per GSM Arena, a list of specs have been revealed that the handset is expected to sport when it finally becomes a real thing that's available in stores and all that - which should apparently happen in January.
So, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is said to come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a centre punch-hole cutout, 6GB of RAM, and a triple rear camera system, consisting of a 64 MP main sensor, paired with an ultrawide and a depth sensor.
The removal of the telephoto camera from the S20 FE seems odd indeed, we won't lie. Anyway, on the front, there's apparently a 32 MP camera for selfies.
The phone will be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, depending on the market. It will be offered for a "great price", in white, Lavender, Cream, and black.
The battery will be 4,500 mAh, with support for 15W charging, and both of those numbers are rather disappointing. An in-display fingerprint scanner will handle biometric authentication.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor