Here's how you can check 'Bank Balance' on WhatsApp; follow these steps

WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, has also given the option to make payments in its app. WhatsApp has now started offering UPI payment service. Money can be sent across the country via WhatsApp using UPI Payment. You can also check your bank account balance. WhatsApp has designed this payment feature in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India. In order to send money with the help of WhatsApp, it is very important for the users to have a bank account or debit card.

If you have not yet set up UPI Payment in WhatsApp account, you can set this payment option. This option can be selected by going to the settings of WhatsApp. First you have to click on the three lines at the top right. After that, users can add the same phone number to the bank account to which your WhatsApp number is linked. This means that your bank account number needs to be registered on the same number on which you have your WhatsApp account. Finally UPI PIN has to be set. Transactions can only be done with this PIN.

Send money from WhatsApp

- The person you want to send money to from WhatsApp. Open that person's chat window.

- Then go to the attachment icon. Click on the payment option.

- As much money as you want to send. Add that amount. After entering the amount, click on Send.

- Enter your UPI PIN for security. Money will be sent after this.

You can also check your bank account balance. Learn how to do it ...

- Open WhatsApp first. Go to the payment option.

- Then you have to select the bank account.

- Click on View Account Balance. Now you have to enter the PIN.

- After entering the PIN, the bank account balance will appear.