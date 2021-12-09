HMD Global set to meet growing demand in India amid chip shortage

New Delhi, Dec 9 As enterprises over the globe face chipset shortage amid supply constraints, HMD Global that makes Nokia phones is prioritising stocks to fulfill the demand in the key Indian market, a top company executive said on Thursday.

According to Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, India is a very important market for the company for several reasons.

"The global chip shortage is impacting everywhere, every company, but what we are doing is that we are managing it really well. India is our priority market so we are prioritising stocks so that we can fulfill the demand in the domestic market," Kochhar told .

"Since last year, we have made a lot of efforts to focus on getting components sourced in India, then, also working with the Indian partners to manufacture devices in India," he added.

Kochhar also said that the company aims to make India one of its key global supply chains, and is set to begin exporting smartphones from the country.

"We are excited to share that we are also going to start exporting from India," he said, adding that they are keen to develop a parallel ecosystem in the Indian market.

The executive said that the company will end the year with launching some audio accessories and will unveil a full-fledged lineup next year.

Talking about its retail presence, Kochhar said that the company has over 900 distributors in the country.

"We have a strong presence online as well," he mentioned.

Kochhar asserted that he is very positive and optimistic for 2022 as next year, the company will continue to focus on different categories, including smartphones, tablets and feature phones.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor