Homegrown e-delivery scooter offers 110-km on single charge

New Delhi, Aug 9 Automotive start-up EVTRIC Motors has unveiled its e-delivery scooter in the low-speed category at the EV Expo 2021 that will offer a range of 110 kms on a single charge

Showcased at the event held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi over the weekend, the scooter can clock a speed of 25 kms per hour. It features 12-inch tubeless tyres and a loading capacity of 150 kg. The three-day event is supported by the Ministries of Road Transport and Highways, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), along with ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology).

The scooter can cover a distance of over 110 km on a single charge with two swappable lithium-ion battery options, thus avoiding a need of frequent charging, considering the requirement in the segment.

Homegrown automation company PAPL recently launched EVTRIC Motors to fuel the ongoing electric vehicle revolution in India.

"It is a popular opinion that EVs are not at par with the combustion engine products. This myth has been holding back the industry. Apart from this, there is a dearth of localisation factor in most of the products flooding the market," said Manoj Patil, MD and Founder, EVTRIC Motors.

"EVTRIC Motors has entered the market with these challenges already addressed. Now customers will enjoy locally manufactured, quality electric two wheelers and experience the difference," he added.

The brand also showcased its recently launched products EVTRIC AXIS and EVTRIC RIDE at the three-day event.

In the first phase, the brand will deliver e-scooters across seven cities - Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati and Hyderabad.

