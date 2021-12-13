HP launches affordable printer at Rs 10,200 in India

New Delhi, Dec 13 PC and printer major HP on Monday launched its new 'DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra printer 4826' at Rs 10,200 in the Indian market.

The printer comes with two full cartridge sets, which can print 2,600 (black)/1,400 (colour) pages. It also offers enhanced connectivity through dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset and HP Smart mobile print app with an integration through a USB port.

"Consumers are increasingly deploying printers to organise their documents/records, manage their day-to-day activities, protect sensitive information and work on projects/assignments. Committed to creating and maintaining an outstanding printing and imaging experience, we are thrilled to introduce HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra printer 4826 Ultra which is a blend of modern printing technology and cost efficiency," Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India said in a statement.

The latest printer from HP aims to offer low cost per page printing cost with minimal initial cost, resulting in a competitive total cost of ownership making it an ideal choice for home users.

Despite being colour enabled, in case of the need of a black and white print, it avoids the need for a colour cartridge. With every cartridge replacement, the print head also auto renews at no additional cost.

According to the company, it can print up to 2,600 pages (black) and 1,400 pages (colour) right out of the box with virtually no interruptions.

It also comes with easy mobile scanning and printing with HP Smart App. HP Smart App reduces the hassle of connecting with a network with the option of customisable shortcuts.

