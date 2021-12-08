Huawei to expand development of flagship foldable phones: Report

Beijing, Dec 8 Huawei is planning to expand the development of flagship smartphones, especially those with foldable displays along with P-series flagship phones.

Derek Yu, President of Huawei's consumer business in Central and Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, and Canada, while talking about the future development of flagship mobile phones in the European market, said that Huawei will continue to invest in flagship mobile phones, especially foldable screens. Of course, there are also Mate and P series, reports GizChina.

"We will continue to invest in flagship smartphones and especially in the folding segment, as well as the Mate and P series. At the Shanghai Research and Development (R&D) Centre, we ensure the R&D team has the capability to continue progressing Huawei's technologies," the report quoted Yu as saying.

Yu added that the Shanghai R&D Centre is also working on a solution for 5G chips which means that Huawei's flagship smartphone could again come with support for 5G connectivity one day.

"We still have chipset design capability and we still have the team in Shanghai, with the team continuing to hire new talent. Regarding the manufacturing process, Huawei can't do that by itself, so we have to work with partners to make it happen," Yu noted.

Presently, Huawei cannot purchase any 5G or 5G-related technology from an American company. The company can not even purchase this technology from non-American companies that use American technology.

Meanwhile, Huawei is likely to launch its proprietary operating system Harmony OS for its global users next year.

As of now, the Huawei HarmonyOS is already available in China, across multiple different devices. This includes the likes of smartphones, smart home appliances and more.

