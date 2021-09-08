Huawei working on smartphones with rollable display

Beijing, Sep 8 Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has reportedly filed a patent for smartphones with a rollable display and the support for gesture controls.

Smartphone maker filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for a new method for a controllable foldable display with haptic and sound effect, reports LetsGoDigital.

Huawei would allow users to control the screen extension through physical finger swipes, complete with haptic feedback and audio alerts.

Users would be able to activate the screen by swiping their hands above a camera or dedicated sensor.

The smartphone maker earlier filed a patent for a smartphone with an external lens at the back, similar to what is already available on DSLR cameras.

The Huawei P40 Pro Plus is currently the only smartphone to offer 10x optical zoom using a periscope lens.

The design has a triple camera on the back with two small sensors, an elongated flash module and a larger sensor, which can be used with removable lenses.

Earlier, Huawei filed a patent for a smartphone with three-flip camera design.

The design is similar to that of the ASUS Zenfone 6 but the upcoming Huawei's smartphone will feature three cameras instead of two.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor