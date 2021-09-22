Hyundai Electronics launches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs in India

New Delhi, Sep 22 Hyundai Electronics on Wednesday introduced its new range of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs, powered by webOS TV, with ThinQ AI voice recognition in the Indian market.

The three models the 43-inch priced at Rs 34,490, 50-inch priced at Rs 45,990 and 55-inch priced at Rs 52,990 are available at leading retail stores across India and on its official website www.hyundaice.in.

"Built with signature AI technology and integrated content services from LG, our 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV will prove to be a game changer for the Indian audience who will now get the new definition of TV viewing experience," Hyundai Electronics COO Abhishek Malpani said in a statement.

Backed by ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad core processor, the 4K UHD Smart LED TVs are four times faster than conventional TVs, the company claims.

The Smart TV comes with 1.5GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, dual band WiFi, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), MEMC Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation), Miracast, and 2 Way Bluetooth.

Further, webOS TV smart interface ensures content with infotainment apps; including Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, amongst others.

The 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs are equipped with 20W surround sound box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology.

