India edition of YouTube Works Awards announces winners

New Delhi, Aug 6 Google-owned YouTube on Friday announced the winners of the inaugural India edition of the YouTube Works Awards.

The internationally coveted YouTube Works Awards in India, launched early this year, is in partnership with Kantar. It celebrates the brilliant minds producing the most innovative and effective advertising campaigns on YouTube released between October 2019 and February 2021.

A 12-member jury comprising some of the most respected business leaders and marketers in the country, selected six winning campaigns across seven categories. These campaigns demonstrate how brands are effectively partnering with YouTube as a platform to engage audiences and to drive results, the video-sharing platform said in a statement.

The 'Not just a Cadbury' ad by Mondelez, Wavemaker & DeltaX and Ogilvy India bagged both the Ruby and the Grand Prix.

Glance, In-Mobi and DDB Mudra won in the Media Innovation category for their 'Baar Baar Dekho' ad.

The 'Mirzapur S2 ka Bhaukaal' ad by Amazon Prime Video India, PivotRoots and SoCheers, won in the category Best Multi-Video Storytelling.

Puma and Digitas won the Best Long Form Storytelling for their campaign 'PUMA Propah Lady'.

The 'Poor Quality Hurts' ad by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Social Kinnect and Mullen Lintas won in the category Six-Second Storytelling.

upGrad, Monk Entertainment and Be YouNick won Best Collaboration for the ad 'The Office Canteen'.

"Online video is the gateway to the Internet for India. With four in five Indian consumers valuing YouTube deeply, and viewership growing both in rural and urban India, YouTube has emerged as India's favourite destination for video content," said Aditya Swamy, Director, Marketing Partnerships, Google India, in a statement.

"With these awards, our effort is to spotlight the most incredible work across the industry, using data-driven insights and tech-powered storytelling to deliver real impact for every kind of business," he added.

The Awards are held in 20 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

