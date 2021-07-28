India smartphone shipments reach 33 mn units in Covid-hit Q2

New Delhi, July 28 Despite the lethal second Covid wave, the smartphone shipments in India grew 82 per cent (on-year) to reach over 33 million units in the April-June quarter, a new report showed on Wednesday.

The market declined 14 per cent sequentially due to a fall in consumer sentiment during the second Covid wave but the decline was less than expected due to the resilient nature of the smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research's Market Monitor service.

Xiaomi (including POCO brand) once again led the market in with a 28 per cent shipment share. The brand registered its highest-ever ASP (average selling price) in a single quarter due to the strong performance of the Mi 11 series.

Samsung captured the second spot with an 18 per cent share while Vivo captured the third spot with a 15 per cent share.

realme became the fastest brand to reach 50 million cumulative smartphone shipments in India.

Smartphone shipments witnessed low volumes during April and May.

"However, the market saw a pent-up demand in June as restrictions were lifted and stores started to reopen. Offline-centric brands were more affected during April and May as consumers were preferring online channels for purchases," said senior research analyst Prachir Singh.

Brands like Xiaomi and realme were able to maintain high volumes leveraging their better online reach, he added.

OnePlus grew more than 200 per cent (YoY) in Q2 2021 driven by the OnePlus 9 Series. The brand led the premium market with a 34 per cent share.

"Chinese brands held a 79 per cent share (in Q2). The share of 5G smartphones is constantly increasing, crossing 14 per cent in the June-ended quarter. realme was the top 5G smartphone brand with a 23 per cent share, followed by OnePlus," said research analyst Monika Sharma.

