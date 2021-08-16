Intel unveils new gaming GPU brand 'Arc'

New Delhi, Aug 16 Chip maker Intel on Monday unveiled a new brand for its upcoming consumer high-performance graphics products, and the first silicon will appear in products in the first quarter of 2022, in both mobile and desktop form factors.

Called Intel Arc, the brand will cover hardware, software and services, and will span multiple hardware generations, with the first generation, based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, code-named Alchemist (formerly known as DG2).

Intel also revealed the code names of future generations under the Arc brand: Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.

"The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intel's deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere," said Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Graphics Products and Solutions.

Intel Xe is a scalable graphics and compute architecture designed to deliver exceptional performance and functionality spanning integrated to discrete and data centres to supercomputers, said the company

"We have teams doing incredible work to ensure we deliver first-class and frictionless experiences when these products are available early next year," Chandler added.

Intel's long-term vision is to bring frictionless gaming and content creation experiences to gamers and creators worldwide, giving them innovation and choice in hardware coupled with open and accessible software tools.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor