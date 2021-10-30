iOS users can now Super Follow on Twitter

San Francisco, Oct 30 Micro-blogging site Twitter is allowing all iOS users to Super Follow select creators.

The feature, first released in September and only available in the US and Canada, allows users to monetise their Twitter account and create exclusive content through monthly subscriptions.

Twitter first announced Super Follows in February and rolled it out to select creators in September, reports The Verge.

Within the first two weeks, subscribers had contributed around $6,000, according to SensorTower.

Users interested in Super Follows have to meet the minimum requirements, according to the Super Follows policy.

They have to be 18 or older, have at least 10,000 followers, have tweeted at least 25 times in the past 30 days. Once accepted, they have to tweet a minimum of 25 tweets every 30 days.

Users are eligible to earn up to 97 per cent of revenue from their Super Follows subscription after in-app purchase fees, with Twitter taking 3 per cent.

However, if a user earns $50,000, they can earn up to 80 per cent of revenue after in-app purchase fees, and Twitter will increase its share up to 20 per cent of future earnings.

Super Followers are supposed to have access to bonus content and get badges to be easily recognised.

Twitter said it plans to include Android and web users in the future as it expands Super Follows.

