iPad Air 5, iPad 10, iPad Pro with wireless charging to debut in 2022

American tech giant Apple is all set to update three of its most popular iPad models in 2022.

According to several reports obtained by Mac Rumours, Apple is planning to release a new iPad Pro in 2022, featuring a new design and wireless charging, and clarified the company's intention to release new versions of the entry-level iPad and iPad Air.

Apple has released new versions of the entry-level iPad every year since 2017, often with minor specifications and chip upgrades to maintain the device's low price, so a new version for 2022 is in line with previous years.

There are no details as of yet about what the tenth-generation iPad could feature.

( With inputs from ANI )

