Is your WhatsApp working too slow? Here's how you can solve the problem

Smartphones are currently widely used. It has various apps that are of interest to the users. However, many application starts working a little slow after a certain period of time. The same thing happened on WhatsApp. If WhatsApp is slow or hangs, it needs to be cleaned. Often users' chats store photos, videos and documents, files. This problem occurs when these files are not deleted. Let's learn how to clean WhatsApp.

If your phone's space is full, it will also affect WhatsApp. You can turn off a feature in the app to avoid this. So that there will not be much use of space. You can turn off the option to auto save media files in WhatsApp. This will save only the media files you want in the phone.

Here's how you can clean WhatsApp:

- First open WhatsApp and go to settings.

- Then tap on Data and Storage.

- Now you will see the Storage Uses option below.

- All chat lists appear when you tap on Storage Uses.

- Here you can see how much storage is being used for which chat.

- Then tap on the chat files you want to delete.

- Now all the list with photo will be in front of you.

- Now you can delete files that are not important for you.

- This will clean your WhatsApp and also increase the space.