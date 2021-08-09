itel set to launch reloaded all-rounder smartphone A48 in India

New Delhi, Aug 9 itel, India's most trusted smartphone brand, is all set to launch the reloaded version of its disruptive smartphone itel A48 with exclusive and additional benefits for the Jio customers, according to itel's official social media page.

These additional offers will empower the 'New Bharat' with digital freedom by offering affordable mobile-based connectivity solutions.

The earlier version of itel A48 came with a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) HD+ IPS Waterdrop display with a 2.5D TP lens, providing a better screen design.

Running on the latest Android 10 (Go Edition), itel A48 housed 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB.

The smartphone is equipped with a dual 5MP AF rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera configured in the unique camera setup, adding to the premium look and feel of the phone.

It is packed with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1560X720 resolution for immersive and cinematic video viewing.

In the past, itel has always surprised its customers with trendy and unmatched technology at an affordable price point vis-a-vis competition. itel A48 is the much-loved smartphone from the house of itel, making it the best buy with its all-rounder premium design aesthetics and super trendy features as the brand claimed it.

"itel is continuously working towards accelerating India's drive towards digital development through democratising technology, making it accessible and affordable to the bottom of the pyramid. We can surely expect to see some unique and path-breaking offerings that will be a boon to the rural masses," it said.

This new normal has turned smartphones from a luxury to a must-have even for the rural pockets of India. A smartphone is the only medium for online education, financial transaction, and entertainment consumption for the millennials in the rural pockets of India. itel is a brand that suits the aspirations of these segment of the society.

itel works towards a singular objective of ensuring that millions of Ind who are marginalized can access affordable digital connectivity by way of the power-packed magical device at a compelling price point. itel offers a portfolio of value plus devices in the Rs 4,000-Rs 7,000 Smartphone segment to cater to the need of Bharat.

itel has carved its leadership in the entry-level smartphone segment by registering its position as the No 1 Smartphone brand in Sub 6k Smartphone segment for two consecutive quarter, Q1 & Q2, as per latest Counterpoint report.

itel entered the list of top five brands in India as per Counterpoint Q2 report.

The brand has a huge consumer base of more than 7 crore customers in India.

