JioPhone Next offers seamless experience at affordable cost

New Delhi, Nov 7 JioPhone Next, developed by Google and Jio that created strong buzz in India as well as abroad, is finally available, offering great specifications at an affordable price point.

The made-for-India smartphone is available at an entry price of only Rs 1,999 and "the rest paid via easy EMI over 18 or 24 months".

The affordable smartphone can also be purchased upfront without financing for only Rs 6,499.

We used the phone for around a week and here is what we think about one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2021.

In terms of design, the phone looks decent in blue colour. The smartphone features a 5.45-inch touchscreen HD display that has 720x1440 pixels screen resolution. It has a front 8MP camera on the top.

On the right edge, the smartphone comes with a volume button and a power button.

The phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top, a micro-USB charging port on the bottom.

The smartphone houses a speaker at the back with a rear camera and Jio branding.

The display is big and good for those who love streaming videos/movies as well as playing games.

The smartphone runs on the new Pragati OS. It has been engineered by Jio and Google with an objective to bring 'Pragati'

