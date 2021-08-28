Lenovo aims to expand footprint with Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

New Delhi, Aug 28 The surge in PC demand continued through the second quarter of 2021, despite global component shortages and logistics issues, and Lenovo shipped most laptops globally in the second quarter this year.

The laptop maker shipped just over 20 million PC units, according to the IDC.

To further strengthen its footprint in India, the Hong Kong-based tech giant has launched a new light-weight laptop named Yoga Slim 7i Carbon.

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon starts at Rs 1,19,990 and is available in a single 'Moon White' finish.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes with a 13.3-inch display with a 91 per cent active area ratio in 16:10 aspect ratio.

There is Dolby Vision, 100 per cent SRGB color gamut, and 300 nits brightness. It is certified by TUV Rheinland for a comfortable viewing experience by filtering out harmful blue rays.

Thanks to the aspect ratio, the display makes the viewing angle. The maximum measured brightness is 340 nits

