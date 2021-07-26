Lenovo unveils gaming-centric 'Legion 5 Pro' laptop in India

Bengaluru, July 26 With the aim to empower gamers, technology brand Lenovo on Monday launched a new gaming laptop Lenovo Legion 5 Pro in India. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes in storm grey colour and is available at Rs 1,39,990 for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB and Rs 1,59,990 for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 32GB on Amazon.in and Lenovo.com.

The company also announced its gamer-centric Legion Ultimate Support, which is the company's comprehensive service and support offering designed specifically for gamers. It can be separately purchased at Rs 999 for one year and Rs 1,999 for two years.

"PC gaming and e-sports have seen a massive surge in recent times, causing a rise in the demand for more powerful gaming machines with immersive experiences,", Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India, said in a statement. "As a brand, we believe in implementing the feedback from the gaming community and designing devices with sophisticated exteriors and epic gaming performances," Nair added.

Legion 5 Pro features a 16-inch QHD 165Hz IPS display with up to 3ms response time, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560 x 1600 resolution and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support. With the latest generation AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors and up to 140W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 for dishing out high resolution gaming at optimal frame-rates, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a gaming upgrade that is engineered to empower gamers in India to expand their arena.

The Legion 5 Pro is designed and built to ensure that gamers and content creators never have to compromise on graphics performance with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics that bring 2nd Generation Ray Tracing, 3rd Generation AI Tensor Cores and more cutting edge new features.

The Coldfront 3.0 thermal management with multiple thermal sensors, turbo-charged dual fan design and quad channel exhaust system with fine thermal fins, move high volumes of air for quick heat dissipation. The laptop features Type-C power delivery charging for non-gaming scenarios, e-shutter webcam for enhanced privacy of users, and Lenovo Vantage software and Rapid Charge Pro for effective power management.

