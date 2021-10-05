Lindsay Lohan to launch her first podcast

Actor, singer and TV personality Lindsay Lohan will get behind the mic to host her first podcast, in a deal with digital content studio Studio71.

As per Variety, on the yet-to-be-titled podcast series, Lohan will share her authentic voice and a never-before-seen side. There's no official release date for the show, which is tentatively set to premiere in late 2021 or early 2022.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Lohan said, "I'm excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast."

"I'm looking forward to connecting with more of my fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries," the actor added.

Lohan's podcast will join Studio71's slate women-hosted shows, which include 'Worst Firsts with Brittany Furlan', 'Unsolicited Advice' with comedians Ashley Nichole and Taryne Renee, 'Ratchet and Respectable' with Demetria L. Lucas, and 'Listen Hunnay with Jeannie Mai'.

Apart from the podcast series, Lohan, whose credits include 'Mean Girls' and 'The Parent Trap', is set to star in a forthcoming Netflix holiday rom-com movie.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor