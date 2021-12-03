Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Aman Gupta wins Lokmat Most Stylish Entrepreneur Award

The 5th Edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai and Aman Gupta won Lokmat Most Stylish Entrepreneur Award. Aman Gupta is the co-founder and the CMO of Boat. He was the Director of Sales at HARMAN International. Aman was also the Senior Management Consultant at KPMG. He was the CEO and co-founder at Advanced Telemedia Pvt Ltd.

Aman began his career as an Assistant Manager at Citi in March 2003. He completed his schooling at Delhi Public School. He pursued his bachelor's degree in commerce from Delhi University. Aman also completed his M.B.A in Finance and Strategy from the Indian School of Business. Boat is an Indian company that markets earphones, headphones, wireless speakers and premium rugged cables. The company designs audio-focused electronic gadgets like wireless speakers, earbuds (Airdopes), wired headphones, home audio equipment and also a few sorts of mobile phone accessories.