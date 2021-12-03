Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Rehan Khan wins Lokmat Most Stylish Developer Award

The 5th Edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai and Rehan Khan won the wins Lokmat Most Stylish Developer Award. Many celebs, like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, Radhika Apte, and , Sonu Nigam, have already graced in earlier editions of the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards. This time the bar was raised a bit higher with celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Ashana Shroff, and Siddharth Malhotra attending the awards.

