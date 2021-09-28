MacBook Air with Apple silicon to enter mass production in Q3 2022: Report

San Francisco, Sep 28 Apple is reportedly planning to start the mass production of an upcoming redesigned MacBook Air featuring powerful Apple silicon processor in the third quarter of 2022.

The new MacBook Air will feature an entirely new design, including a mini-LED display and a more powerful Apple silicon processor, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reports MacRumors.

It will feature a "thinner and lighter" enclosure, two USB 4 ports, and a MagSafe charging connector.

Rumours and leaks have proposed that the next MacBook Air could follow the 24-inch iMac in departing from the usual silver casing, in favour of a more colourful lineup.

The report also points out that the rumour is about the 'M2' specifically, in that it is different from the 'M1X' that is "reserved for the Pro Mac devices".

In February, it was claimed the 'M1X' would be an iteration of the M1, using 12 CPU cores instead of 8 and 16 GPU cores instead of 7 or 8, as well as a higher thermal design point of 35W instead of 15W with the M1.

In April, a supply chain report pointed at Apple producing new MacBook Pro models for the second half of 2021.

