Make payment through WhatsApp, you will get five times cashback of Rs 51; check out the offer

WhatsApp launched its UPI-based payment service last month. The service is currently available to WhatsApp's Android beta users. Now the company has started giving cashback to these users. With this, the company is trying to establish itself in the UPI payment segment. The company has published a banner on the chat list of the WhatsApp Android Beta app. In which it is written "Give cash, get ₹ 51 back." You can get a guaranteed cashback of Rs 51 by sending money to 5 different contact numbers 5 times. WhatsApp has not set any limit on the amount of payment for this cashback offer. So even if you send only Rs 10, you get instant cashback of Rs 51.

WhatsApp's payment feature is currently only available to Android beta users. But soon this feature is expected to be open to all in India. With this new offer, the company looks set to integrate into UPI-based payment services. That's why the company has started offering cashback like Phone Pay, Google Pay and other payment apps. WhatsApp has given a rupee symbol (₹) on the side of the message box for this service. So that payment will be easy. Since this service is UPI based, you can link it to any bank account and make payments like other payment apps.