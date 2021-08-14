Mashelkar ‘mantra’: Talent, Tech, Trust can take India to the Top

Mumbai, Aug 14 As India enters the Platinum Year of its hard-earned Independence and stands on the threshold of the AI-driven 21st Century, eminent scientist R.A. Mashelkar has minted a new strategy that can catapult India among the Top in the global comity of nations.

"I feel that the ‘mantra' for our country must be the 3 Ts and 3 Ds – Talent, Tech and Trust, & Democracy, Diversity and Demography – as India prepares to fire up the rockets aiming for the top slot…" said Dr. Mashelkar, a former Member of Scientific Advisory Committees to various Prime Ministers of India.

In this context, he said the US's development was fuelled and propelled by roads and rail, UK by textiles, Denmark by milk/dairy, Sweden by timber and the Middle-East by oil.

"So what's our ‘oil'? It is the abundant talent growing in our soil… It just needs to be backed with adequate ‘access to tech' and ‘nurtured with trust' for our youth," said the 78-year-old eminent scientist, and Padma Vibhushan laureate.

He passionately explained how, with extreme affordable digitalization, tech is in the hands of the youngsters and they are playing around with it ‘amazingly well', brimming with fresh ideas and innovations virtually daily, in the past over two decades.

"See how many start-ups we are having each day… Now, in 2020 itself, we reached 20 unicorns

