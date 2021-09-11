Mi Notebook Ultra: A true combination of style and powee

New Delhi, Sep 11 Xiaomi is aiming big to create market space in the laptop segment in India. Recently, the company announced the successor to Mi NoteBook 14 series in India, with the launch of Mi NoteBook 2021 series. The portfolio includes two series of thin and light laptops- Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro.

The company unveiled three variants of the Mi Notebook Ultra in the country. The Intel Core i5-11300H with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 59,999 while the mid-range spec with the same processor but 16GB RAM can be purchased at Rs 63,999. The top end variant with the Intel Core i7-11370H processor along with 16GB RAM is priced at Rs 76,999.

We used the Intel Core i7-11370H processor variant and let's see what it has to offer.

In terms of design the laptop scores decent marks. Xiaomi has used Aluminium 6 series alloy to design this laptop. It weighs 1.7kg and with a slim form factor. The top bezel houses a 720p webcam and the bottom of the screen has a Xiaomi branding.

Mi NoteBook Ultra comes equipped with the all-new Mi TrueLife+ Display. It covers 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut and brings to life images, videos and games. The machine offers a large 39.62cm

